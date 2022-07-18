Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Oppo is introducing a new set of high-end TWS earbuds along with its first tablet in India. Well, the tablet was unveiled in May, and the headset was introduced in February. Over the next three days, both will be accessible in India.

According to GSM Arena, starting on July 23, the base 4/64GB edition of the Oppo Pad Air will be priced at 17,000 yen. One will cost 20,000 and include 128GB of additional storage.

This 10.4" tablet sports a 10-bit IPS LCD with a resolution of 2,000 by 1,200 pixels. There is a microSD card slot and a Snapdragon 680 processor to support future storage expansion. Four Dolby Atmos speakers, a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera are all included in the Pad Air.

The total weight is 440g, and the thickness is only 6.9mm. There is no cellular connectivity option available.

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will cost 11,000 starting on July 25. To put their prices in perspective, their predecessors, the Enco X, are currently selling for Rs. 10,000 in India and costing USD200.

The Enco X2 features a sophisticated dual-driver architecture with a frequency response of 20-40,000Hz and a quad-magnet planar tweeter and an 11mm dynamic driver.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has been improved, and it can now muffle 45dB of noise. With the LHDC 4.0 codec, high-quality audio may be sent over Bluetooth 5.2 at up to 900Kbps, as reported by GSM Arena.

With ANC turned off, the battery life is 9.5 hours, and it is 5.5 hours when it is on. Depending on the ANC state, the total listening duration with the charging case is either 40 hours or 22 hours. (ANI)

