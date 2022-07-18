England (ENG) is all set to take on South Africa (SA) in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI between ENG and SA will be played on 19 July 2022 (Tuesday) at Riverside cricket ground in England. The match will kick-start at 05:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South Africa first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Ben Stokes to Retire From ODI Cricket, England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 to be his Last Outing in the Format.

England are having a busy season as hosts were just done from the home series against India (IND) couple of days back and now will be plunging into another one. Of late England lost both T20 and ODI series to India except for a single test win. South Africa on the other hand, have played five match T20 series previously against India, which was tied on 2-2. With previous stats in ODIs, South Africa have an edge over the England in that matter. However, England also have a decent record against proteas at home.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be the Wicket-keeper.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Liam Livingstone (ENG), David Miller (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ben Stokes (ENG) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lungi Ngidi (SA), David Willey (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form our batting attack.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG),Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Liam Livingstone (ENG), David Miller (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG),Lungi Ngidi (SA), David Willey (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Quinton de Kock (SA) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jos Buttler (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

