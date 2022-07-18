Borussia Dortmund will take on Valencia in their third club friendly game this season today, July 18 at Cashpoint Arena. The German side would head into this game on the back of a massive 5-0 win against Verl and would hope to continue their good form. Edin Terzic's side run a rampage in this game with absolute authority over their opponents. After the departure of Erling Haaland this summer, the German giants have focused more on a new formation to create a balance between the midfield and attacking front. With players like Marco Reus, Ole Pohlmann, Youssoufa Moukoko and Mahmoud Dahoud in form, Dortmund would look to repeat their last match's result in the Valencia match. It is understood that Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt and Sebastien Haller can make it to the playing XI against the Spanish side. To check the time, venue, streaming and live telecast details of the match, scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Forward Reportedly Trains Alongside Sheffield United Players in Lisbon Amid Manchester United Exit Speculations

For Valencia, they will kick off their preseason campaign with this match. The Spanish side would look to find a rhythm in their play after a disappointing campaign in La liga last season. The club finished ninth in the points table and missed out on a chance to feature in the European footballing nights. On the other hand, their rivals Dortmund finished their Bundesliga season second, behind Bayern Munich. For Valencia, their star players Gaya, Soler, Castillejo and Paulista are expected to start against Borussia Dortmund.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia clash will be played at the Cashpoint Arena on July 18, 2022 (Monday). It has a scheduled starting time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia match available in India as there is no official broadcaster of the match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia, Club Friendlies 2022?

The fans can catch the actions of Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia game on BVBTV as it would provide the free online live streaming of the match. Meanwhile, Indians fans can also watch the game live on the facebook and youtube channel of Borussia Dortmund.

