Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Realme will launch the C30 in India on June 20, but it won't be the company's only product in the country next week, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 will be unveiled a few days later, on June 23.

The Realme TechLife took to its Twitter handle and revealed the launch date of the Bluetooth calling watch.

It wrote, "Are you ready to always #StayInTouchOnTheGo? The #realmeTechLifeWatchR100 is coming soon with features that keep you fit, stylish and always connected. Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd June."

According to GSM Arena. the Realme TechLife Watch R100 has a 1.32" TFT colour screen with a 360x360-pixel resolution, which is encompassed by an aluminium alloy frame and a matte back plate. On the right side of the Watch R100, there are two buttons that remind us of the Watch S and Watch S Pro.

When connected to a smartphone, the TechLife Watch R100 will also feature Bluetooth calling, allowing you to make phone calls. The Watch R100 will have a 380 mAh battery with seven-day battery life and a two-hour charge period.

Realme has confirmed two colour options for the TechLife Watch R100, although it's unclear whether the company would sell straps in additional colours separately for personalization. (ANI)

