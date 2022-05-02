Seoul [South Korea], May 2 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again become the first smartphone brand to release a new Android security patch.

After rolling out the May 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy S22 lineup last week, according to GSM Arena, the company will now be releasing the same for the Galaxy S21 series along with a new software update.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Has Got Chance To Shape England Test Team, Says Michael Atherton.

The new build has firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD and is currently seeding for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Italy.

However, the rollout is expected to expand to other European countries in a few days, followed by the rest of the markets.

Also Read | Vivo T1 Pro To Feature 64MP Triple Rear Cameras, 66W Turbo Flash Charging.

As per GSM Arena, for those who haven't received the new update on their S21/S21+/S21 Ultra yet, they can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings and then the Software update menu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)