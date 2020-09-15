California [USA], September 15 (ANI): Sony Electronics has announced Alpha 7C, a new camera that is also the smallest model in the company's Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The A7C measures 4.9 inches x 2.8 inches x 2.2 inches and weighs 509g. The new camera has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor. The Alpha 7C can shoot up to 10fps with autoexposure.

"We are committed to creating the best tools possible, based on the needs of our customers," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics in an official statement.

"The new Alpha 7C camera and FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens pack many of our most advanced imaging technologies in a brand new design that is the smallest and lightest full-frame camera and lens system in the world," he added.

The camera priced at USD 1799, also has a USB Type-C connector that supports SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps. It allows fast transfer of images during PC remote shooting and power supply from external mobile batteries. (ANI)

