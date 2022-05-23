New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): After earlier announcing the Vivo Y75 5G officially, the company has finally also unveiled the 4G variant of the Android smartphone.

According to GSM Arena, the new Y75 comes with a 6.44-inch 1080x2400 AMOLED screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC at the helm, and 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage.

It also has a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Memory-wise, users can also have an extra 4GB of virtual RAM if they want to.

At the back, there is a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro cam. The selfie shooter is rather beefy at 44 MP, and it has autofocus too, along with an f/2.0 aperture.

As per GSM Arena, the Vivo Y75 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hybrid dual-SIM slot, and it runs Android 12 with Vivo's Funtouch 12 on top. It's available already from Vivo's Indian online store, in Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves colourways for Rs 20,999. (ANI)

