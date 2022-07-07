Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): The Subsystem for Android that was built into Windows 11 is one of its more intriguing features. Depending on the hardware configuration of the computer, this enables Windows 11 users to run Android apps either natively or through X86 emulation.

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft today released an update to all Windows Insider channels (the US only) that enhances the Subsystem for Android's overall usability and adds a few new features for both users and developers.

The Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app now provides more precise control over the Subsystem's networking options, which will take into account advanced networking.

Additionally, the IP address that the Subsystem and Windows machine previously had will now be the same.

Updates to system kernels, improved apps, improved performance stability, and battery-specific features within Android that aid in reducing power consumption are among the other updates, as reported by GSM Arena.

A few notable security features include the inability to screenshot secure Android apps and the redirection of ADB debug pop-ups to Windows for security. (ANI)

