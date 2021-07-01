New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Social media platform ShareChat's Moj app on Thursday completed one year of operations with the highest number of daily active users. The app was launched on July 1 last year, within 30 hours of Chinese short video app TikTok was banned.

Seeking to provide a platform for users to watch short videos and creators to produce innovative and engaging content, Moj has registered highest active users with over 120 million monthly active users.

"MoJ was launched on July 1, exactly 30 hours after the Chinese app ban. From there on, there has been absolutely no looking back. From being one of the most downloaded apps in recent times, we have now become one of the most loved brands and the number one app in the short video space with 120 million users using it every month," said Ajit Varghese, the Chief Commercial Officer of ShareChat and Moj.

"What we have achieved over the last one year is create a platform where we can encourage grassroots level talent to become creators and expand their influence, connect with their audiences both at a micro-level and a macro level," he added.

Moj is the only Indian platform to have tie-ups with Snap for its camera features. It also has the largest music library with over 180,000 licensed songs. Over the past year, the platform has seen over 100 billion minutes spent with an 18 million-strong creator community uploading 75 million pieces of content every month.

The aim of the short video app is to support both established and upcoming creators and also provide its community an immersive video watching experience.

MoJ is also associated with some of the biggest celebrities in India like Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Remo D'souza and more.

"We strongly believe that there is nothing which stops us from becoming one of the largest and a long-term player in the creator and influencer ecosystem and develop that ecosystem in India. We have achieved a great milestone in our first year of operation but we strongly believe that the journey has just begun," said Varghese.

"We want to connect with every Indian and bring them on to the short video space in the next few years and that's our ambition," he further said. (ANI)

