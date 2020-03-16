Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA, NRC, NPR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Telangana State Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the state.The House in its discussion stated: "The Parliamentary enactment of CAA has created grave apprehensions among various sections of the society that it is a prelude to the NPR, which will lead to a nationwide NRC.""For the first time in India, the CAA introduced a religious test to acquire Indian citizenship while also providing for an accelerated path to citizenship for non-Muslim citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh."The House also stated that Telangana, being a multicultural and diverse state, "has seen unified, peaceful protests against CAA, NPR, and NRC cutting across political, cultural, and religious lines."The Government of India has decided to prepare and update the NPR from April 1 to September 30 and directed the Registrar General and Census Commissioner to conduct fieldwork for house-to-house enumeration for collection of information relating to all persons, who are residing within the jurisdiction of the local registrar.The House expressed that there were apprehensions among all sections of society, especially the economically weaker sections and illiterate persons, that they would be required to show documentary proof of citizenship as well as of their parents."It is also feared that the disproportionate impact will be felt most by Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and linguistic as well as religious minorities," said the House.The Ministry of Home Affairs Annual Report (2018 19) states that the "National Population Register is the first step in the creation of the National Register of Indian Citizens."According to the Ministers of the Government of India, as well as the Government of Assam, the CAA is used to protect non-Muslims, who may have been excluded from the NRC in Assam, and the rest of India. The House argued that the CAA "is nothing less than an attempt to fundamentally alter and undermine the non-religious nature of Indian citizenship."Referring to the CAA, the House said: "The Citizenship Act, 1955, does not permit or require the creation of a National Population Register. Moreover, while the rules were notified on December 10, 2003, Section 14A came into effect only on December 3, 2004.""The Legislative Assembly of Telangana resolves to urge the Government of India to amend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in order to remove all references to any religion or to any foreign country," said the House. Further, the House expressed concern over the proposed implementation of NPR and NRC, which may result in the exclusion of a large number of people.The House urged the Government of Telangana to take necessary steps to safeguard the people of the state from exercises such as NPR and NRC. (ANI)

