New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Newly appointed Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.Ministry of State Home G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.Bandi was on Wednesday appointed as the state president of Telangana BJP unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)