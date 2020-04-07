Telangana CM Salutes Medical Staff for Treating COVID-19 Patients

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday saluted all the medical staff for treating COVID-19 patients and said they are putting their lives at risk to treat others."They know that their lives are at risk and they might also be affected with coronavirus. But they kept all those aside and are doing a wonderful treatment. Starting from sweepers to directors, I extend salute from my side and on behalf of Telangana to all the medical staff," the Chief Minister said.Rao said that a pool of about 25,000 medical staff has been arranged who are ready to work on call.Extending his salute to the sanitation department, the Chief Minister said, "You are the soldiers in front of our eyes, who are playing a role in protecting the state. What we are paying you is a less amount but you will be identified and will be in the hearts of the government."Rao requested the workers to continue with their services and said orders have been passed to the finance secretary to release the amount immediately. (ANI)

