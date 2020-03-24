Telangana Govt Employees, Teachers Donate One Day's Basic Salary to CM Welfare Fund

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday said the government employees and teachers have donated a day's basic salary amounting to Rs 48 crore to the Chief Minister's Welfare Fund (CMWF) to fight the menace of coronavirus.Actor Nithiin has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the fund.Earlier in the day, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donated Rs 2 crore to the state government to help the poor with the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown.Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

