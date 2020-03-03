Telangana IPE Exams: Helpline Launched to Address Students' Grievances, Stress Related Issues

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A helpline number has been launched for addressing grievances of students appearing for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE)-March 2020 in Telangana. A dedicated phone number has also been made available to look into any stress-related issues among students. Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, while addressing the media, said that Stress Release Counselors have also been appointed in the colleges to assist students who are appearing for the exam."Stress Release Counselors have been appointed in each college. They have been trained adequately and will be available to address any stress-related issues." The examinations are scheduled to take place from March 4 to March 23 from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm. Major examinations will conclude on March 18."To reach the test center, Center Located App is available. At least four surveillance cameras will be installed in each test center. With assistance from RTC officials, we have set up additional buses in Hyderabad and other districts," Ramachandran added. Umar Jalil Khan, Intermediate Board Secretary, while addressing the media said, "We have set up a helpline to alleviate student stress. There will be counselors to assist with stress release from morning to evening. Students can contact the number 7337225814 for any stress-related issues." Students can reach out at the helpline number -- 040 24600110/24732369 -- or at email helpdesk_ie@telangana.gov. for assistance related to the examinations.A total of 9,65,875 students - which includes 4,82,808 boys and 4,83,067 girls - are appearing for the exam with 1339 examination centers and 26,964 invigilators. (ANI)

