Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' has remained in pole position at the UK and Ireland box-office, collecting UKP 796,309 (USD 1,011,097) from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore. According to Variety, the Warner Bros release now it has a running total of UKP13,879,635 (USD 17,617,559) in the territory. Shear Entertainment's young adult romance 'After We Collided' continues to gain with UKP 598,294 ( USD 759,605) from 454 sites and now has a total of UKP 1,719,760 (USD 2,183,291). Directed by Roger Kumble ('Suits,' 'Pretty Little Liars'), the film is a follow up to last year's 'After.' Both are based on novels by Ann Todd. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Will Now Play at Los Angeles’ Drive-In Theatres

The film has collected some USD 30 million worldwide, making it this year's late summer sleeper hit. Warner's 'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' that reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, collected UKP 462,051 (USD 586,845) on debut from 569 sites. Disney's 'X-Men' universe film 'The New Mutants' continued to slide with UKP 106,199 (USD 134,814) from 429 sites. The film now has a total of UKP 1,314,899 (USD 1,669,265) in the territory. According to Variety, on the upcoming weekend, Parkland Entertainment will release mature romance '23 Walks,' and Studiocanal will bow modern-day capitalism documentary 'Capital in the Twenty-First Century.' Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Earns $100 Million at the Global Box Office

In addition, Nickelodeon releases 'JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour On The Big Screen,' featuring American dancer, singer, actress and YouTube personality Joelle Joanie 'JoJo' Siwa, while Curzon bows 'Little Girl,' about an eight-year-old girl born into a boy's body. Vertigo Releasing has Sundance nominee and SXSW winner 'Miss Juneteenth' coming up, while Peccadillo Pictures has lined up Sundance winner 'Monsoon.'

Dogwoof is releasing Ron Howard's California wildfire documentary 'Rebuilding Paradise' and Munro Film Services is releasing comedy crime drama 'Schemers,' while Fifth Column Films is debuting music documentary 'Southern Journey (Revisited).' Variety reported that repertory distribution company Park Circus is re-releasing all the films in the 'Rocky' franchise.

