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Agency News Agency News Terror Plot Foiled: UP ATS Arrests 2 Linked to Pakistan-Based ISI The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UPATS) has arrested two individuals for their involvement in anti-national activities and their collaboration with ISI-backed Pakistani gangsters to plot attacks against India, UPATS said in a press note.

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Noida, April 24: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UPATS) has arrested two individuals for their involvement in anti-national activities and their collaboration with ISI-backed Pakistani gangsters to plot attacks against India, UPATS said in a press note. The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan (20), resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Sameer Khan (20), resident of Old Seemapuri in Delhi.

A case has been registered against the accused at the ATS Police Station, Lucknow, vide Case No. 03/2026, under Sections 148, 152, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023; Sections 3, 4, and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959; and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, the press note stated. The accused have been produced before the competent court, and further legal proceedings are underway. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Police Bust Espionage Network, Nab Youth Linked to Pak-Based Terrorist for Sharing Sensitive Videos.

Operating in collusion with Pakistani gangsters, who, at the behest of the ISI, seek to compromise India's internal security, various terrorist organisations and criminal gangs were utilising platforms such as Instagram and other social media channels to radicalise young Indians, induct them into 'sleeper cells,' and incite them to carry out acts of terror. Upon developing this intelligence, the ATS team uncovered specific facts revealing that, acting under the directives of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, Pakistani gangsters, specifically Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt, along with radical Pakistani YouTubers, were orchestrating a plot to disrupt India's internal peace and communal harmony.

Their strategy involved targeting young Indian men through various social media platforms, radicalising them, and luring them with promises of financial gain. These individuals were inciting Indian youth to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations and, acting on their instructions, to execute terrorist attacks, as well as to assassinate certain 'ex-Muslims' and other individuals using sophisticated weaponry.

Falling under the influence of this nefarious conspiracy, Tushar Chauhan, alias Hizbullah Ali Khan and Sameer Khan established direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt, and others and were actively plotting to carry out a major act of sabotage or destruction. After corroborating the facts derived from this intelligence, the ATS team arrested Tushar alias Hizbullah and Sameer Khan in Noida on Thursday, the press note added. A pistol accompanied by five live cartridges, as well as a knife, was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. Punjab Police Busts ISI-backed BKI Terror Module, Two Arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, Tushar disclosed that, having been swayed by content on social media and the influence of certain individuals, his inclination toward the Islamic faith had intensified, leading him to begin strictly adhering to Islamic traditions and practices. He connected with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and, to impress Shahzad Bhatti and establish a connection with him, Tushar created an Instagram account under the name of 'Shahzad Bhatti'. When Instagram blocked this account, he created a second ID in Shahzad Bhatti's name; through this new account, he obtained Shahzad Bhatti's mobile number and began communicating with him via voice and video calls.

He revealed that Bhatti had instructed him to throw grenades at the homes of specific targets and to assassinate these individuals. Weapons were to be supplied by Bhatti and his associates. Bhatti further instructed him to coordinate with his associate, Abid Jatt, regarding future contacts and the assignment of targets. Bhatti lured him with an offer of Rs 50,000 in cash as an advance payment before the task commenced, followed by an additional Rs 2,50,000 in cash upon its completion; he also promised to facilitate the issuance of a passport for Tushar and arrange for his travel to Pakistan via Dubai.

Furthermore, Bhatti informed him that targets would also be assigned to him by ISI agents Major Hamid, Major Iqbal, and Major Anwar. It was through these agents that certain funds and a pistol were delivered to him, items that have since been recovered from his possession. During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused, Sameer Khan, had connected with Bhatti via social media and communicated with him through encrypted channels.

Bhatti had assigned Sameer the task of spray-painting 'TTH' (Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan) on walls and recruiting other individuals to join their ranks. Tushar established contact with Sameer via Instagram. Subsequently, acting on instructions from these Pakistani gangsters, the duo was prepared to execute criminal acts after conducting reconnaissance on targets designated by them. They also issued death threats to several individuals. In some instances, Pakistani handlers participated in these threats via conference calls.

Preliminary interrogation of the two accused individuals, coupled with material recovered from their mobile phones, confirmed their involvement in anti-national activities and their collaboration with ISI-backed Pakistani gangsters to plot attacks against India. To gather additional information regarding their accomplices and other individuals linked to this network, a request for their police custody remand will be submitted to the competent court.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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