Texas Opens Hair Salons with Restrictions

World. (File Image)

Houston, May 8 (PTI) Salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning facilities in the US state of Texas were allowed to open their doors on Friday for the first time in well over a month, giving a relief to several people who gave up their sleep to squeeze in a much-needed haircut and other services.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced beauty salons, barbers, nail salons and tanning salons can open Friday, May 8, as long as they practice social distancing guidelines.

Each stylist, nail tech and tanning salon employee can only have one customer at a time. Waiting customers should stay outside unless they can stay six feet apart. Abbott said customers and clients should wear masks

Abbott also added an important clarification regarding phase one of reopening the state.

He said weddings, funerals, memorials and burials should follow the same guidelines as churches by keeping people six feet apart and leaving every other row empty. Remote options should continue to be offered for high-risk groups.

Abbott advised at-risk groups, including people 65 and/or people with underlying health conditions, to continue to stay home and watch church services and special events like weddings and graduations remotely when possible.

Abbott mentioned bars but said he wanted to see their plans for reopening before adding them to the list.

Abbott said 427,210 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, with more than half of them tested in the last two weeks.

He said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

Over the first weekend of May 2020, Texas health officials reported the biggest consecutive-day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)