Feud star Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn, known for Boardwalk Empire, have joined the season four cast of Amazon's 1950s-set dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The actors are set for recurring roles on the upcoming chapter of the multiple award-winning series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino. From Masters of the Universe: Revelations to The Witcher Season 2, The Biggest Announcements of Last Week From Netflix Geeked.

According to Deadline, the character details are being kept under wraps. The previous season saw Rachel Brosnahan's Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling. The series also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. The Morning Show Season 2: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ Show to Arrive on September 17 (Watch Video).

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is part of the new season as a guest star. Production on the fourth season began in January this year in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

