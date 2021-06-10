Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester has booked her next film role in Netflix's psychological thriller The Weekend Away. The actor, best known for playing the devious socialite Blair Waldorf on the popular teen drama Gossip Girl, has previously starred in movies like Semper Fi and By the Gun. According to Variety, "The Weekend Away" is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson. Friends Star Lisa Kudrow to Star in Disney+ Musical Comedy ‘Better Nate Than Ever’.

The story takes place amid weekend getaway to Croatia that goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend. As she attempts to clear her name and uncover the truth, her efforts unearth a painful secret. Kim Farrant, whose credits include "Strangerland" and "Angel of Mine", is attached to direct the film.

Alderson is adapting the screenplay. "The Weekend Away" also stars "Batwoman" actor Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri and Luke Norris. Ben Pugh, Charlie Morrison and Erica Steinberg will produce the movie for 42 as part of their overall deal with Netflix.

