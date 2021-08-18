The shooting of the upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru will start in the first week of November. This recent update about the movie has been shared by actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, Kangana took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture, wherein we can see her engaged in a serious discussion with the other team members of 'Tiku weds Sheru'. Kangana Ranaut Reveals Someone From China Tried to Hack Her Instagram Handle, Says 'I Am Getting Logged Out of My Account Again and Again'.

"Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November," she captioned the image. For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. Fact Check: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s 2019 Diwali Bash Pics Shared as Their Roka Pictures Amidst Rumours of Their Engagement.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post Below:

Tiku weds Sheru is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

