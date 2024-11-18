After multiple delays and whatnot, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has shared a new release date for her upcoming film, Emergency. The movie marks Kangana Ranaut's second directorial venture after the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The upcoming movie is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 Emergency which is one of the biggest and most crucial events of Indian history. ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut’s Biographical Film Receives U/A Certification; Actress Shares Update on New Release Date.

‘Emergency’ New Release Date

After receiving a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers of Emergency have finally unveiled a new release date. Taking to her X (previously Twitter), Kangana Ranaut shared a fresh poster of the film. Emergency will now hit the big screens on January 17, 2025. The update comes weeks after the actress-politician informed fans about securing the censor certificate for the film. For the uninformed, the biographical film was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ To Release on January 17, 2025

Emergency was embroiled in a major controversy after Sikh organisations alleged that the movie contained scenes that would portray their community in a bad light. This was followed by court cases for some time. The CBFC later laid down several conditions and suggested a couple of changes to the film. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Manisha Koirala, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. ‘Emergency’: Makers of Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Agree to Cuts Suggested by CBFC; Bombay HC Closes Case.

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency will be released in the theatres near you on January 17, 2025.

