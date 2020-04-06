Top Foreign Stories at 2035 FGN21 VIRUS-US-LD TRUMP

World. (File Image)

London, Apr 6 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, during her historic address as a rallying call for resilience during the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 70,000 people worldwide. By Aditi Khanna

FGN55 VIRUS-FRANCE-2NDLD RECESSION

France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

Paris: France is facing its deepest recession since the end of World War II because of the widespread lockdown to stem the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday. (AFP)

FGN39 VIRUS-JAPAN-2NDLD EMERGENCY

Japan PM proposes state of emergency over virus, USD 1-trillion stimulus

Tokyo: Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy. (AFP)

FGN60 VIRUS-LD CHINA

China faces new wave of coronavirus infections as number of imported cases rise sharply

Beijing: China stepped up border control measures on Monday as the number of imported coronavirus cases rose sharply to 951 while the asymptomatic cases also surged, raising fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections, mainly from Chinese returning home from abroad despite drastic containment efforts.

FGN58 VIRUS-NY-INDIANS

Four Indian nationals in US die due to COVID-19

New York: Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization.

FGN57 VIRUS-IRELAND-PM Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar rejoins medical register to join COVID-19 fight

London: Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has rejoined the country's medical register to take on his former role as a doctor on the frontlines of the Irish health service tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

FGN52 VIRUS-AUS-SUPERANNUATION

COVID-19: Over 360,000 Australians apply for superannuation

Melbourne: Over 360,000 Australians have applied for accessing their superannuation under a recently rolled out relief measure by the federal government that allows early withdrawal of the funds for those facing financial crunch because of the coronavirus crisis.

FGN51 UK-NANDY-OPPOSITION Lisa Nandy promises constructive Opposition as UK shadow minister

By Aditi Khanna

London: Indian-origin MP Lisa Nandy on Monday promised a constructive Opposition to the British government as she got to work as the UK's shadow foreign secretary in the newly-elected Labour Party leader Keir Starmer's top team.

