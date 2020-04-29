Trade Unions Urge Gangwar to Reschedule May Day Webinar

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Central trade unions have urged Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to reschedule the webinar with them and employers' bodies on May 1.

They have also demanded more time to trade union representatives to express their views in the webinar.

In a joint letter shot off by 10 unions to Gangwar, they said, "We all remain engaged on this day. Despite new situation with restrictions imposed due to Covid-19... we have already designed our activities, therefore keeping this meeting on this day is not acceptable to us. Please change the date from 1st May to any other date from 2nd May onwards."

The ministry is organising a webinar with the central trade union organisations and employers' organisations on May 1 on the occasion of International Workers' Day.

The unions also expressed dismay over the government providing just 3-4 minutes to each union representative in the webinar, which will be the first virtual meeting with them since the lockdown.

They demanded that each central trade union be allotted not less than 10 minutes to place their views.

"...we demand change of date for the meeting and enhanced time slot for fruitful discussion," they stated.

The 10 central trade unions are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

