Traditional 'Fagli' Festival Celebrated in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The traditional 'Fagli' festival was celebrated in Yangpa village of Kinnaur district here on Monday with great fervour.The festival is organised to observe the "victory of good over evil".Men dressed in traditional attire with masks on their faces were seen dancing in circles while hundreds of locals also gathered to watch the event.This festival will continue for the next few days in the district. This festival is celebrated to mark the end of winter or the beginning of spring. It is celebrated in the entire valley on the moonless night or Amavasya. (ANI)

