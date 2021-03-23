Bollywood actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared her thoughts on social media and penned a heartfelt note on parenting. The 'Mrs. Funnybones' author took to her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts on 'perfectly imperfect parenting' along with a monochrome picture with her daughter, Nitara. Twinkle wrote, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats." Twinkle Khanna on Vacation With Family, Says Meeting Sister Rinke Khanna After a Long Time Is the ‘Best Part’ About the Holiday.

She further said, "We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting." In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing comfy clothes, sitting on a bed and hugging each other. Twinkle Khanna Shares Vacay Pics With Akshay Kumar To Advise On How To Have ‘Fewer Divorces’.

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002. On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer.

