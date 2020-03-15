Two Maha Students Stuck in Coronavirus-hit Italy Land in Delhi

Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI)Two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district who werestranded in Italy, which has become the Europe's ground zero of novel coronavirus outbreak, returned to India on Sunday morning along with 218 others on a Government of India flight, one of their parents said.

Gopal Vairale told PTI on phone that his son Pranav and another student Suraj Bundele landed in Delhi this morning in an Air India flight carrying 216 passengers.

Pranav has been pursuing civil engineering from Polytecnico Di Milano University while Bundele is studying at the University of Marangoni Rovereto, he said.

As both the students remained stuck at the Milan Airport since Wednesday before being shifted to India, their parents approached local MP in Amravati seeking help.

Meanwhile, Gopal Vairale said his son and other passengers underwent screening at the Delhi airport and moved to the military facility near Gurugram for quarantine.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that a total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrived in India on Sunday.

"218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI (Government of India) is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are," Muraleedharan tweeted.

