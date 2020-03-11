Two Youths Drowned in Ganga While Taking Bath

Rishikesh, Mar 11 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir youth and his Nepalese friend were drowned while taking bath in the Ganga here on Wednesday, said police.

The incident occurred at Sai Ghat of the river where a group of four friends visiting here from Delhi had gone to take bath, said Senior Sub-Inspector Sujit Kumar of Muni Ki Reti police station.

While bathing in the river, two of them were swept away by strong currents, he said.

Police swung into action on being informed about the incident by their friends.

Their bodies, however, could not be recovered by rescue personnel and divers till evening, the official said, adding the search operation will resume tomorrow.

The drowned youths were identified as Tushar Kaushik, 26, from Riasi in J&K and Rayal Paudal from Nepal, Kumar said.

