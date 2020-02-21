Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi here at her residence at 10, Janpath. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Milind Narvekar," Congress tweeted.Uddhav Thackeray and his son also met senior BJP leader LK Advani at his residence. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present.Earlier in the day, Thackeray and his son met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.This is Uddhav's first visit to Delhi after assuming the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.The meeting between Uddhav and Modi comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is slated to begin on February 24. (ANI)

