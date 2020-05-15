U'khand CM Directs Officials to Arrange Ration Kits for All Migrants Returning to State

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed concerned officials to make arrangements to distribute ration kits to all migrants returning to the State.The State Government is arranging ration for all the needy, said Uttarakhand CM's Office (CMO).Singh said that the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will strengthen agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and other related sectors in India."A permanent framework has been created to make the lives of farmers better. The reforms in the agriculture sector will prove to be important in self-reliant India by strengthening the rural economy," said Rawat. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is going to benefit greatly from the provisions made for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping as well as herbal farming."This will especially change the economy and local livelihood of our mountainous regions. The development of mountain farming has been a major part of the policy of the state government. The state of Uttarakhand is a major herb centre. A provision of Rs four thousand crores is being made for herbal farming. There are plans to develop herbal corridors mainly on the banks of river Ganges," said Singh.The Chief Minister said that the announcements made today will also strengthen agricultural infrastructure in the state. Cold storage, marketing of agricultural products will provide good prices for our products, he added."Animal husbandry and fisheries will also get support in the state. Certainly employment opportunities are going to be available for our youth in agriculture and allied occupations," said Singh.The Chief Minister has appealed to the youth of the state to come forward in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, herbal farming, fisheries, food processing and participate in the development of the state. The state government will provide all kinds of support to them."A provision of Rs 1 lakh crore has been made by the Centre to strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in the country. Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund is being set up with a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. Necessary amendments will be made in the Essential Commodities Act to ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce," he said.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) in the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. (ANI)

