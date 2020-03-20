Uttarakhand Govt Bans Entry of Domestic and Foreign Tourists Into The State Amid COVID-19 Spread

A scenic view of Uttarakhand. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Dehradun, March 20: The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists into the state to prevent of spread of coronavirus in the state. Earlier, they have issued an order to close all schools till March 31 in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. The latest circular comes hiurs after ICMR announced that positive COVID-19 cases crossed 200 in the country.

Informing about the latest development, the Uttarakhand government restricted the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists into the state. Stating the reason for the order, the state administration said that these measures are taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Uttarakhand Police Issue Poster Appealing People to 'Stay at Home' for Policemen's Safety Amid COVID-19 Spread.

Uttarakhand government bans the entry of domestic and foreign tourists into the state, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Police has issued a poster appealing the people to stay at home for the policemen's welfare. In the poster they also claim that they are on duty, and working to ensure aal people remain safe. Issueing a poster, the Uttarakhand Police said, as quoted by news agecny ANI, "We stay at work for you, you please stay at home for us." The appeal is writeen in both the languages -- English and Hindi.

Apart from Uttarakhand, the Kerala government on Friday ordered that all vehicles will be stopped near Kerala border and will not be allowed to enter the state starting this evening. It also said that no vehicles from the state will also not travel to Kerala from today.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus, among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. Adding in, the ICMR stated that they have tested 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals for COVID-19 as on 20th March 10 am. With this the total number of positive coronavirus affected people has reached to 206.