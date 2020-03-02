UN Libya Envoy Salame Steps Down

World. (File Image)

Tripoli, Mar 2 (AFP) The UN's envoy to war-plagued Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Monday announced his resignation citing health reasons nearly three years after taking up the post.

"I tried to unite the Libyans and restrain foreign interference... but for health reasons I can no longer continue with this level of stress and therefore I have asked the (UN) secretary general to relieve me of my duties," Salame tweeted.

A source close to the UN envoy confirmed to AFP that Salame was stepping down. (AFP)

