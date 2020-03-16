UP 'baba' Arrested After Claiming to Cure Coronavirus with Amulet

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A 'baba', who had claimed that his amulet can cure coronavirus, was arrested, Lucknow Police said on Sunday.The baba, identified as Ahmad Siddiqui, was arrested on Saturday."Ahmad Siddiqui had claimed that his amulet priced at Rs 11 had the power to cure coronavirus," the Lucknow Police said.A banner outside his shop read, "People who are unable to buy masks can buy the amulet and by keeping it with them they will be protected against coronavirus."The baba was later released after police gave him a warning. (ANI)

