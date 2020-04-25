UP Govt Working on 'concrete Proposal' for Revival of Industries

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to prepare a concrete road map for revival of industries in the state after the lockdown is lifted.

While going through a presentation titled 'COVID-19 Response and Industrial Revival Strategy at his official residence here, Adityanath said, "A concrete proposal (is needed) for revival of industries in the state after the lockdown is lifted. In the changing global scenario, India can become a good investment destination, and Uttar Pradesh can play an important role in this."

The Chief Minister on this occasion also said that all problems of the investors must be resolved immediately, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

He also said that a strategy should be in place to activate the existing industrial units in the state, making the proposed industrial units operational and to attract new investment in the state.

Adityanath issued directives to review various policies in order to boost the industries in the state. The chief minister instructed that the labour laws should be reviewed and reformed.

He also laid emphasis on making land bank keeping in mind the needs of the investors.

On investment prospects in other sectors, he said, "There are immense possibilities for the pharma sector in the state."

