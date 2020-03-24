UP Guv Gives Nod for Declaration of COVID-19 Outbreak as 'disaster' in State

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday gave her nod for the declaration of coronavirus outbreak as a 'disaster' in the state.The state revenue department has declared COVID-19 crisis as a disaster."Coronavirus is declared as a disaster in the state. For the next one month, the purchase of only those items will be allowed which is required by medical education and health department for the treatment of coronavirus," the state revenue department said in an order.Earlier today, Adityanath held a meeting via conference with health officials in the state over the COVID-19 situation.The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31.In its new notice, the Adityanath government has stated that any person moving out of the districts where lockdown has been imposed or entering the district will now have to take permission from the local authorities.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 519 and 10 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

