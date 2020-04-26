UP Has 1,843 COVID-19 Positive Cases: Principal Health Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): As many as 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till to date, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Sunday.Prasad further said that out of 1,843 cases, 289 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 29 deaths have been reported in the State so far. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus.So far, 5,803 patients have either been cured or discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

