Upcoming Lenovo Gaming PCs to Feature NVIDIA's Latest Chip

Quarry Bay [Hong Kong], April 8 (ANI): Lenovo revealed new details on its upcoming line of gaming PCs which will boast newer technologies from NVIDIA and Intel.The upcoming line of Lenovo Legion gaming PCs will be powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design and up to 10th-gen Intel core H-series mobile processors, the official release notes.The latest chips will offer more immersive experiences, improved battery efficiency while ensuring improved performance. Lenovo is expected to officially introduce its next-in-line Legion gaming PCs in the next month. (ANI)

