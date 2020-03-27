US Has World's Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases: NY Times

World. (File Image)

New York, Mar 27 (AFP) The United States now has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people has surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy in reaching the grim milestone.

Italy's declared caseload stood Thursday at 80,539 and China's at 81,285, according to an AFP tally. (AFP)

