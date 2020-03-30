US Will Not Pay for Harry, Meghan Markle's Security: Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 30 (ANI): The United States will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security if they move to America, said President Donald Trump on Sunday.Trump tweeted Sunday in response to reports that the royal couple had moved to Los Angeles. I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay," Trump tweeted. Earlier this year, the couple had announced that they would step back from their royal family roles and earned the support of Queen Elizabeth II. They had said they would split their time between North America and the UK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)