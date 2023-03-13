Bareilly, March 13: A car rammed into two motorcycles and an e-rickshaw here, killing a couple and injuring three others, police said on Monday.

The car being drive on the wrong side of the road hit the bikes and an e-rickshaw on Sunday night in front of a petrol pump near Nawabganj Mandi, police said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Collides in Truck Near Sultanpur, Five People Killed On Their Way From Delhi To Bihar.

Rajendra (40) and his wife Pushpa (40) were killed in the accident while three others, including the rider of a motorcycle and two others on the e-rickshaw, were injured, police said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Rams Into Vehicle Due to Dense Fog on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed (Watch Video).

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the police have started legal action by seizing the car.

Police said the car was going towards Pilibhit when its driver, who was in an inebriated condition, lost control and came to the other side of the road, leading to the accident.