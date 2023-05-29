Ballia, May 29: A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly trying to sodomise a 10-year-old boy in the Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when one Barmeshwar Verma (40) lured a boy and tried to sodomise him, Circle officer Mohammad Usman said.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday by the father of the boy. Police have arrested the accused.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.