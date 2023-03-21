Indore, March 21: A girl from Rajasthan was found guilty under the POCSO Act and given a 10-year rigorous prison sentence for the first time in the annals of the Indore Sessions Court. A 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and raped by the 19-year-old accused. On March 15, 2023, Additional Sessions Judge Surekha Mishra convicted her as well as imposed a Rs 3,000 penalty. The court further recommended that the victim in the case should also receive Rs 50,000 in compensation. Punjab Shocker: Four Women Kidnap Factory Worker, Rape Him Overnight in Jalandhar.

The incident occurred in November of 2018 when a woman filed a missing complaint of her son, who had left the house to purchase milk, at the Banganga police station. After filing a FIR in the case, the cops began looking for the boy.

Later, police were able to locate the child and capture the girl who was with him. In his statement, the boy described how the suspect lured him to Gujarat under the pretense of bringing him for a walk. She compelled him to work in a tile factory and engage in sexual activity with her there. She took his phone away and forbade him from calling his kin. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding.

The accused was apprehended after a medical examination of the victim, and other witnesses' statements were also recorded. Both section 3/4 5 (L) 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act of 2012 and section 363 of the Indian Penal Code were used to prosecute the defendant.

