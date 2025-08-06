Mumbai, August 6: Vantara has decided to be part of the petition filed by the Maharashtra government to return the Mahadevi elephant, Madhuri, to the Nandani Math, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. Sharing an X post, CM Fadnavis wrote, "I held a detailed discussion with senior officials of Vantara Management in Mumbai today. They assured me that Vantara has decided to participate in the petition that the Maharashtra government has resolved to file to safely return the Mahadevi elephant (Madhuri) to the Nandani Math."

He added that Vantara followed the orders of the Supreme Court and had no intention of taking possession of the Mahadevi elephant. "During this discussion, they told me that they only followed the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and had no intention of taking possession of the Mahadevi elephant. Vantara also expressed its readiness to fully assist the state government in establishing a rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant at a location selected by the Forest Department near the Nandani Math in Kolhapur district. They also stated during this discussion that they fully respect the religious sentiments of various communities," the X post read. Elephant Madhuri Relocated to Gujarat Facility Run by Vantara from Kolhapur.

Vantara, in an official statement, said that they had no intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and were just following the court's order. "Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Math and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deeprooted spiritual practices and community life. We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Math, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," Vantara said.

The sanctuary added, "Vantara's involvement in this matter has been limited to acting strictly in accordance to the binding directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre. At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment."

Vantara has agreed to support the state government's petition and will provide assistance in setting up a rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant. "In alignment with our commitment to lawful conduct, responsible animal care, and community cooperation, Vantara will extend full support to *any application filed by the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra* before the Hon'ble Court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return. Furthermore, Vantara will work in close coordination with the Jain Math and the State Government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. The proposed facility will be developed in accordance with the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care," the statement said. Elephant Madhuri Relocated to Gujarat’s Vantara Animal Rescue Centre, Kolhapur Locals Demand Her Return (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis With Vantara Officials

The proposed facility will be built with the consultation of the Guru of the Jain Math and the state government. "The land for the proposed facility is to be identified in consultation with the Guru of the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra. Upon receiving the necessary grants and permissions, Vantara's expert team is ready to begin implementation in close coordination with relevant authorities," the statement read.

"If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under legal instructions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam--if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness. Vantara remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, institutional integrity, and respectful engagement with communities across India. Our efforts will continue to prioritise lawful conduct, transparency, and the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care. Let us move forward not in opposition but in unity, with love for Madhuri at the heart of it all," Vantara said.

