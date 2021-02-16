Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday extended Vasant Panchami's wishes to his fans with a delightful note on social media. Vasant Panchami is one of the most popular spring festivals of India, celebrated across different parts of the country with fun and fervour. The festival is also celebrated to mark the birth of Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises knowledge, wisdom, purity, and truth. Vasant Panchami 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Know More About Saraswati Puja Rituals, Traditions and Legends

The 47-year-old star took to his Instagram account to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami. Hrithik penned down an encouraging note with a wish to ignite the creative spirit across. He wrote, "Thankful for BEING. Sailing the tide, I stand here looking ahead with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day of Vasant Panchami (Saraswati Puja), I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in EACH of us." Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Photos, Quotes and Status To Greet on Vasant Panchami

Hrithik Roshan Seek Blessings from Goddess Saraswati

"Warm wishes to my industry folks, artists, craftsmen, musicians, scholars, innovators & to all catalysts of creation & growth. Happy Vasant Panchami here's to new beginnings," his caption further read. Hrithik essayed the role of a teacher, in the biopic of the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, in his 2019 blockbuster hit 'Super 30'. On the work front, the 'Kaabil' star has Sidharth Anand's 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

