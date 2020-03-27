Venezuela Blasts US Maduro Indictment as 'coup'

World. (File Image)

Caracas, Mar 27 (AFP) Venezuela's foreign minister accused Washington of a coup attempt Thursday after the US Justice Department indicted President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism."

Jorge Arreaza charged that President Donald Trump was "once more attacking the Venezuelan people and its democratic institutions, using a new form of coup d'etat based on miserable, vulgar and unfounded accusations."

In an extremely rare criminal case against a foreign head of state, the Justice Department indicted Maduro and several of his top ministers after accusing him of leading a cocaine trafficking group called "The Cartel of the Suns." (AFP)

