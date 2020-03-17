Veteran Journalist Patil Puttappa Passes Away

Bengaluru, Mar 16 (PTI) Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Patil Puttappa passed away due to age-related ailments at a hospital in Karnataka's Hubballi on Monday night, officials sources said.

He was 99.

Puttappa died at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where he was undergoing treatment due to age-related ailments, the sources said, adding that he was survived by a son and two daughters.

Fondly referred to as "PaPu", Puttappa was the founder-editor of weekly "Prapancha" and also edited "Navayuga". He also wrote columns in various dailies.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his "deep grief" over the demise of Puttappa, who was also a Kannada activist.

"Patil Puttappa was in the forefront of the freedom struggle. He was a popular writer, journalist and a hardcore Kannada activist.... In his death, the state has lost a great personality," the chief minister said in a statement.

Puttappa represented Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha for two terms. He was also the first president of the Kannada Watchdog Committee and was also the founder-president of the Border Advisory Committee.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar condoled Puttappa's death.

