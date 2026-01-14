New Delhi, January 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 admit card a few days before the commencement of the examination. As per the official examination plan, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026. Going by NTA’s usual timeline, the admit cards are likely to be issued 3 to 4 days prior, which means candidates can expect the hall ticket to be available around January 17 or January 18, 2026.

Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2026 hall ticket from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Official Release Timeline

The NTA has consistently followed a pattern of releasing JEE Main admit cards a few days before the exam. Following the same trend, the JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released within a week of the exam dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and announcements. CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins: NTA Opens Application Window at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Apply.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their hall ticket:

• Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

• Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage

• Enter your application number and password/date of birth

• Submit the details to view the admit card

• Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket

The admit card will carry important personal and examination-related information, including:

• Candidate’s name

• Father’s name

• Application number and roll number

• Photograph and signature

• Subjects opted for

• Gender and date of birth

• Exam centre name, city, and centre code

• Exam date, shift, and reporting time

• Category and state of eligibility

• PwD status and scribe requirement (if applicable)

• Candidate’s signature

• Important exam-day instructions

Candidates must carefully verify all details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact NTA authorities for correction.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern Important Note

Each subject in JEE Main 2026 will have two sections:

• Section A: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

• Section B: Numerical value-based questions

Both sections will carry negative marking for incorrect answers. For Section B, candidates must enter the correct integer value using the on-screen virtual numeric keypad, and answers should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

Students are strongly advised to download the admit card as soon as it is released and stay updated through the official website for the latest exam-related notifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).