Virus: 43 Test Positive in Navi Mumbai, Thane 15, Palghar 8

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Navi Mumbai municipal corporation limits touched 188 after 43 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior civic official said.

NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said 16 cases were detected in Turbhe, nine in Khoparkhairane and seven in Ghansoli.

"There are three to four families where multiple members are infected. There are also two policemen posted in Mumbai, vegetable vendors, media personnel and two pregnant women," Konde said giving a profile break-up of the 43 cases.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation limits reached 152 after 15 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, civic official Raj Gharat said.

The count in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, the district's largest civic body, stood at 256 after 15 people tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson Sandeep Malavi said.

Mumbra has the highest number of cases at 47 followed by Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar with 42, he informed.

"Kopri region has been sealed from today till May 3 as there are 33 cases now," Malavi informed.

The COVID-19 count in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation rose to 143 with six additions on Tuesday, said civic public relations officer Madhuri Phopale.

In Palghar district, eight people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and the current figure stands at 154, an official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde, in an order late Tuesday evening, asked government staff to stay put in their offices and not go home till further instruction, stating that daily homebound journeys may increase the spread of the virus.

