WB Chief Secy Meets Governor at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.The meeting lasted for over two hours."Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha called on the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today. The interaction was over two hours. Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary to Governor Satish Tewary was present during deliberations," Dhankhar tweeted. (ANI)

