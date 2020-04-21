WB Govt Cites Logistical Problem to Bring Stranded Students Back from Rajasthan's Kota

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Expressing helplessness in bringing back around 5,000 students stuck in Rajasthan's Kota to the state amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the West Bengal government on Tuesday urged them to have patience for some more days.

Kota is famous for coaching centres that help aspirants prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

"There is a problem of logistics. We have to organise 300 buses which will have three-night halts on the way from Kota to West Bengal. It is not possible to get so many people from Rajasthan to West Bengal," Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told reporters.

Sinha said he would talk to his Rajasthan counterpart in this regard and senior officials have already spoken to the nodal officer in the Western state.

Senior state government officials are also trying to talk to the students stuck there and their guardians to make them understand that bringing such a huge number of people back from that region, which is in the opposite end of the country, amid this ongoing lockdown is quite an impossible task.

"It's a long journey. And there are so many states in between. Bihar is not allowing this journey.... It is our earnest request to all those students stranded in Kota to have some patience. They have struggled for so many days, we will request them to have patience for a few more days," Sinha said.

For any other requirement, Sinha advised the students to contact the officials of the Rajasthan government, with whom officials of West Bengal are in constant touch.

Several guardians of students stuck in Kota have requested the West Bengal government to make arrangements to bring back their wards.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on April 17, sent around 250 buses to bring back over 7,000 students stuck in Kota to the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)