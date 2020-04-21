WB Govt Orchestrating Cover-up, Didn't Cooperate with Central Teams: BJP

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for obstructing two central teams from assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state, and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation of orchestrating a "cover-up exercise" of lockdown violations.

The arrival of the teams in West Bengal without prior intimation has already set off a tussle between the Centre and the ruling Trinamool Congress government, as the panel members lay confined to guest houses for most part of the day before the state relented following a stern letter from the Union home secretary.

"It is anyone's guess why @MamataOfficial delayed the #IMCT from their inspection. Sure it must be for some kind of cover up exercise she has orchestrated. Here is the stringent reminder that Centre had to send Mamata didi about things she has forgotten," Union minister Babul Supriyo said in a tweet.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he found it inexplicable as to why only Bengal made a fuss about the teams' visit, whereas other states extended full cooperation in this regard.

"It is not that the central teams visited only Bengal. None of the states have uttered a single word about it... The TMC government has made it a habit to oppose the central government on every issue, even during the time of a crisis," Ghosh said.

"This is not a political battle; it is a matter of life and death of people. The state government should come clean on the issue and cooperate with the Centre," he added.

The Union home ministry said on Monday morning the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and that the violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in these places.

